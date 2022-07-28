US Treasury Department adds Kraken to investigations list for potential sanctions violations

cryptoslate.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Biden's COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, the president knows the drill this time: He’s got an office in the residential section of the White House and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. This time brought a new wrinkle: a “successful” counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan, conducted with Biden’s authorization while he was in isolation. On Monday evening, he was set to deliver remarks to the American people from the Blue Room balcony to announce the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan conducted over the weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: US media
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan. It would be the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021.
North Koreans reportedly targeting crypto jobs for insider access
Crypto thieves from North Korea are impersonating experts using fake resumes and identities, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. According to Bloomberg, interviews with cybersecurity experts showed that these fraudsters actively plagiarize information from legitimate profiles to apply for jobs on Indeed and LinkedIn. North Korean thieves targeting crypto jobs. Cybersecurity...
South Korea-based Busan Bank’s employee steals 1.4B won in customer funds to buy crypto
A foreign employee of South Korea-based Busan Bank stole roughly 1.48 billion won of customer funds and invested the money in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), local media reported on August 1. According to the report, the employee stole the funds between July 9 and July 25. South Korea eyes...
