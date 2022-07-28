FTX US opens no-fee stock trading offering for all US users

cryptoslate.com
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
inputmag.com
Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
CoinTelegraph
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
cryptoglobe.com
Banking Giant Santander Reportedly Preparing To Launch Crypto Trading Services in Brazil
Banco Santander S.A., a Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Santander Group, is reportedly planning to roll out crypto trading services in Brazil. According to an article by Decrypt, local news outlet Folha de S.Paulo is reporting that Santander is planning to begin offering crypto trading services for clients in Brazil. The Brazilian subsidiary’s CEO, Mario Leão, reportedly told journalists that the bank plans to share more information on the launch of crypto trading services in the coming months. He hinted at the service possibly being detailed during the publication of the bank’s next quarterly results.
dailyhodl.com
US Senators Send Letter to Fidelity Over ‘Ill-Advised’ Bitcoin (BTC) Retirement Plan
Three US Senators are writing to Fidelity’s chief executive over concerns about the banking giant’s ‘troubling’ plan to allow businesses to offer Bitcoin (BTC) as a retirement option. In the note, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin ask Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson why one...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Wait for the Right Time, SHIB Will Surely Climb Faster Above Narrow Range
The Shiba INU price is still dominated by hedge traders as it remains in a narrow horizontal range. The Money Flow Index is moving towards the extreme greed zone above the 80-level. SHIB token trading volume fell 10% to $365 million in the past 24 hours. The price of Shiba...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX To Lay Off Employees As It Fights Legal Battle With ‘Bitcoin Jesus’
Embattled crypto derivatives exchange CoinFLEX is announcing employee layoffs amid a legal battle with ‘Bitcoin Jesus.’. In a new blog post, CoinFLEX says it is laying off a significant number of employees across the board as a means of reducing overhead costs. “We, unfortunately, had to let go of...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
CNBC
Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept cryptocurrency payments within the next 2 years
From Starbucks to Lamborghinis, consumers are using cryptocurrency to pay for a variety of goods — and retailers are taking notice. Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a June survey conducted by Deloitte titled "Merchants getting ready for crypto."
coinjournal.net
Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
cryptoslate.com
How short-term Bitcoin holders invest differently to long-term holders according to on-chain data
Looking at on-chain data shows apparent differences in how short-term and long-term holders invest in Bitcoin. Short-term holders have been mainly buying between the $17k – $48K levels, whereas long-term holders are strong up to $60k. We can analyze some key graphs to understand the data better. UTXO Realized...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Market Volatility Increases As U.S. Stocks Settle Lower After Recording Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020
U.S. stocks settled slightly lower after a choppy session on Monday. Wall Street recorded strong gains last month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording their strongest monthly gains in terms of percentage since 2020. The S&P 500, however, settled lower on Monday following a drop in shares of...
dailyhodl.com
Fidelity Macro Expert Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Now ‘Impenetrable’ Markets – Here’s What It Means
Fidelity’s lead macro strategist Jurrien Timmer says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have reached a point where they are likely impervious to competition. In an interview with Raoul Pal on Real Vision, Timmer compares Bitcoin and Ethereum to US tech giant Apple and its massive presence and dominance over its industry.
