FTX US opens no-fee stock trading offering for all US users

Banco Santander S.A., a Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Santander Group, is reportedly planning to roll out crypto trading services in Brazil. According to an article by Decrypt, local news outlet Folha de S.Paulo is reporting that Santander is planning to begin offering crypto trading services for clients in Brazil. The Brazilian subsidiary’s CEO, Mario Leão, reportedly told journalists that the bank plans to share more information on the launch of crypto trading services in the coming months. He hinted at the service possibly being detailed during the publication of the bank’s next quarterly results.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO