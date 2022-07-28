ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football players launch the Norman NIL Club

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job

Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC’s openness to future conference realignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Inside Oklahoma's Party in the Palace football recruiting event

Oklahoma is sitting on 247Sports No. 6 recruiting class after a massive July that has seen key targets like coveted edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, speedy receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, touted offensive tackle Cayden Green and most recently Top247 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc have joined the fold. You won’t find a first-year...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
okctalk.com

Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)

Re: Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena) If we are to have a MAPS 5 proposal, I'm looking forward to seeing the Lists of projects. 1. New NBA arena with a Thunder Live Entertainment District. Capacity 20,200 seats. 2. New Opra House / Theatre. Capacity 8,000 seats. 3. New Esports arena...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Nil#Okla#American Football#College Football#The Norman Nil Club
KOCO

Thunder coding camp aims to teach teachers programming

OKLAHOMA CITY — Teaching the teachers was the focus of a coding camp today hosted by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Google. Teachers at the camp said their morale is low, but this sort of professional development helps. “Programs like this, where they are hyping you up to be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox4news.com

Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy