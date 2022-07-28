OU football players launch the Norman NIL Club

www.koco.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Stars Descended Upon Norman This Weekend
Brent Venables' "Party at the Palace" turned out to be an instant success for the Sooners.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job
Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC’s openness to future conference realignment.
Inside Oklahoma's Party in the Palace football recruiting event
Oklahoma is sitting on 247Sports No. 6 recruiting class after a massive July that has seen key targets like coveted edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, speedy receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, touted offensive tackle Cayden Green and most recently Top247 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc have joined the fold. You won’t find a first-year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okctalk.com
Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)
Re: Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena) If we are to have a MAPS 5 proposal, I'm looking forward to seeing the Lists of projects. 1. New NBA arena with a Thunder Live Entertainment District. Capacity 20,200 seats. 2. New Opra House / Theatre. Capacity 8,000 seats. 3. New Esports arena...
okcfox.com
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
40 recruits attend Oklahoma City Police Academy
The recruits are hoping to make it to graduation day in January of 2023.
Houston Chronicle
An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.
THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he'd pledged to create...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
KOCO
Thunder coding camp aims to teach teachers programming
OKLAHOMA CITY — Teaching the teachers was the focus of a coding camp today hosted by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Google. Teachers at the camp said their morale is low, but this sort of professional development helps. “Programs like this, where they are hyping you up to be...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!
As hot as it's been lately it can be difficult, if not impossible to get the kids outside for some well-deserved play and exercise. When it's over 100 degrees for days on end and the temperatures just barely drop below 95 in the evenings it's just too hot to be outside. What can you do and where can you take the kids for playtime?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
KOCO
Nation’s senior letter carrier, in OKC his entire career, celebrates 70 years on the job
OKLAHOMA CITY — Meet the nation’s senior letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Johnnie Bell celebrated 70 years of service Friday. Bell has worked in Oklahoma City his entire career. His journey began when he was just 23. “Thanks so much for this recognition. This is just...
fox4news.com
Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
KTUL
The New World Comic Con is happening tomorrow in Oklahoma City
JULY 30TH, 9AM - 7PM. 3001 GENERAL PERSHING BLVD.
Comments / 0