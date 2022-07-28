Michigan Primary Election 2022: Track election results here

www.clickondetroit.com
Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2
The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
When will election results come in? Can I register on election day? Tips from Michigan’s SOS
More than half a million Michiganders have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s primary via absentee voting, but thousands more are expected to physically head to the polls on Aug. 2. For people planning to vote in person, those still holding an absentee ballot or folks just planning to...
Flashpoint: Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Michigan Primary Election
DETROIT – Michigan Primary Election is two days away. While voter engagement has been increasing over the past several elections, some changes have taken place ahead of the August election. Double check your polling place as redistricting happened this year. Also - What you need to know about redistricting...
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Meet the candidates for Michigan's newly-drawn 28th District for state Senate
On the ballot will be two Democratic candidates running against each other and two Republican candidates running against each other to represent the newly-drawn 28th District in the Michigan Senate.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Michigan Primary Election results for Macomb County races on Aug. 2, 2022
Here’s where to find Michigan election results for the Macomb County primary election on Aug. 2, 2022. Find more election results from the Michigan Primary Election:
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
Rinke downplays Trump's endorsement of Dixon in governor's race; she appears at gun range
Troy — Hours after his biggest opponent won Donald Trump’s endorsement, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke emerged Saturday morning at his campaign event undeterred, saying the former president's support doesn’t guarantee a win. Rinke, standing outside his campaign headquarters in Oakland County where about 75 supporters rallied...
Michigan election guide: What's on your ballot and what you're voting for in the Aug. 2 Primary
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's midterm primaries will be on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Michigan and, while it may not be a Presidential year, the midterms have massive implications on you and your community. Voting booths open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug 2 and close at 8 p.m. But...
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Derringer: Does the Michigan GOP have a fever that will break? Or long Covid?
This has been a strange primary election season in Michigan, even by the standard of recent years, which have been very strange. Democrats, enjoying the advantages of incumbency, are quiet; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has no opponents from her own party, and neither do Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance
LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?
There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
