Rogers man pleads guilty in toddler’s murder

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 26, a Rogers man reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a toddler .

Joshua Lee Anderson, 28, was charged with capital murder and facing a possible death penalty sentence after admitting to killing a 23-month-old girl in 2018. Judge Brad Karren signed off on the plea deal in the Benton County Circuit Court in which Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and misdemeanor battery, resulting in a 30-year prison sentence for Anderson.

Anderson confessed to killing the child, who was found unresponsive at an apartment and died from blunt force trauma on September 4, 2018. According to court documents, Anderson was at the apartment while the girl’s mother went to a convenience store to buy beer.

Police said they noticed the victim had bruising to her left eye and right side of her forehead, a laceration on her chin, and another partially healed injury on her chin that appeared to be a burn. The child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The doctor that performed the autopsy said some of her injuries included a large laceration on her liver and on one of her lungs, six fractured ribs, a fractured skull and swelling of the brain. He also found that she had two healing fractures to her right arm from a previous incident and determined that the manner of death was a homicide.

Anderson must serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole, and he was ordered not to have any contact with his victim’s family. His trial was set to begin on October 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.