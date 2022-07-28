ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers man pleads guilty in toddler’s murder

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0jXG_0gwRYI1Q00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 26, a Rogers man reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a toddler .

Joshua Lee Anderson, 28, was charged with capital murder and facing a possible death penalty sentence after admitting to killing a 23-month-old girl in 2018. Judge Brad Karren signed off on the plea deal in the Benton County Circuit Court in which Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and misdemeanor battery, resulting in a 30-year prison sentence for Anderson.

Anderson confessed to killing the child, who was found unresponsive at an apartment and died from blunt force trauma on September 4, 2018. According to court documents, Anderson was at the apartment while the girl’s mother went to a convenience store to buy beer.

Rogers man arrested for attempted capital murder after shooting at Parson Stadium

Police said they noticed the victim had bruising to her left eye and right side of her forehead, a laceration on her chin, and another partially healed injury on her chin that appeared to be a burn. The child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The doctor that performed the autopsy said some of her injuries included a large laceration on her liver and on one of her lungs, six fractured ribs, a fractured skull and swelling of the brain. He also found that she had two healing fractures to her right arm from a previous incident and determined that the manner of death was a homicide.

Anderson must serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole, and he was ordered not to have any contact with his victim’s family. His trial was set to begin on October 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 9

Brian Southern
3d ago

I'll put a dollar on that the same thing happens to him in prison ....but involves a broomstick or some other hard straight , shaft like object .

Reply(3)
2
nanaford2
3d ago

Rest on peace little one 🙏 How sad. 21 yrs before eligible for parole doesn't seem long enough for a life.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, AR
County
Benton County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Benton County, AR
Crime & Safety
wwisradio.com

Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
WEST SALEM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#State Crime#Violent Crime#Parson Stadium Police
KTLO

Internet lounges shut down in MH and Harrison, owner arrested for running gambling house

Internet lounges in Mountain Home and Harrison have been closed and the owner arrested on charges of running a gambling business. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel P. Scallorn of Green Forest was arrested in Baxter County on a felony charge of keeping a gambling house. He also has a hold out of Boone County for the same charge. Investigators say Scallorn also has the same type of businesses in Carroll county and in the Springfield area.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KTLO

Former Baxter County man turned down for parole again

A decision on paroling a man who has done prison time on charges from Baxter, Carroll and Izard Counties has been deferred, according to a notification released last week. Charges filed against 40-year-old Jared Holland include sexual assault, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on two occasions and possessing a firearm and illegal drugs.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy