ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Road rage incidents in Los Angeles on the rise, according to LAPD report

By Gina Silva
foxla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunland-tujunga, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Road Rage#Fox 11#Americans
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

South LA shooting kills 1 man, wounds another

On Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a 29-year-old man was killed and another man in his 40s was wounded in a South LA shooting. The shooting, authorities said, took place Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street. Deantuane...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nypressnews.com

LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace. The incident took place on the 4208 Block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy