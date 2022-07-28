Road rage incidents in Los Angeles on the rise, according to LAPD report

www.foxla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
As LAPD focuses enforcement on 6th Street Bridge, dove release aims to bring positivity
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department enacted its promised additional enforcement on the 6th Street Bridge. “The mission of the operation is to deter criminal activity, arrest law violators, and conduct criminal investigations along the bridge,” the LAPD said Friday in a news release. “In order to maintain crowd safety, perimeter control, and safe […]
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
foxla.com
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
foxla.com
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
CBS News
South LA shooting kills 1 man, wounds another
On Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a 29-year-old man was killed and another man in his 40s was wounded in a South LA shooting. The shooting, authorities said, took place Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street. Deantuane...
foxla.com
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village
Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to a call of a male victim down suffering from a gunshot wound to… Read more "Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Family suing Long Beach liquor store that sold to underage driver in crash that killed family of 3
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a Long Beach liquor store in connection with the deaths of a family of three killed by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween 2019. In a statement, law firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced the lawsuit against...
nypressnews.com
LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace. The incident took place on the 4208 Block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
foxla.com
Another man gets a haircut on the Sixth Street Bridge as LAPD plans to step up enforcement
LOS ANGELES - The Sixth Street Bridge has seen its fair share of trouble since its reopening, and on Friday, another man got a haircut in the middle of the bridge. It's at least the second time a barber has illegally set up shop in the middle of the bridge. Cars slowed down Friday to try to capture a photo.
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
foxla.com
Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County. Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia,...
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
Two Males Shot During a Robbery in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two males were struck by gunfire during a commission of a robbery on Friday, July 29, around 12:00 a.m. on the 18500 block… Read more "Two Males Shot During a Robbery in Reseda"
Comments / 0