Florida State

Florida's average gas price continues weeks-long slide, now thisclose to $4/gallon: AAA

By Lenny Cohen
 4 days ago
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Staying dry through the weekend in South Florida

A quiet but warm Saturday evening ahead with a few passing clouds overnight. Overnight lows will remain near 80 degrees along the coast to the middle 70s inland. A coastal shower is possible as we start out Sunday morning. Sunshine will stick around for most of the day with highs...
FLORIDA STATE
Arrested twice in a week but only released once

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
