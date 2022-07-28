Florida's average gas price continues weeks-long slide, now thisclose to $4/gallon: AAA

cw34.com
Florida's average gas price back below $4/gallon, but only in 3 of 5 counties around here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of gas, which has been getting lower and lower, has reached a milestone in Florida. AAA reported the average price of a regular gallon in the state is now less than $4. In fact, the average was 7 cents less than $4 on Sunday, at $3.929.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
Staying dry through the weekend in South Florida
A quiet but warm Saturday evening ahead with a few passing clouds overnight. Overnight lows will remain near 80 degrees along the coast to the middle 70s inland. A coastal shower is possible as we start out Sunday morning. Sunshine will stick around for most of the day with highs...
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
'I feel like I'm in a reverse DeLorean;' LGBTQ leaders react to state's letter to schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In the latest round in the tug of war between Washington and Tallahassee, the state’s Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz told all Florida schools they can ignore the feds who are encouraging them to expand Title 9 protections, which bans discrimination based on gender and sexual identity.
