Spotify introduces Friends Mix, its newest feature for creating personalised playlists

A Hall sensor is used to detect the presence of a magnet and the strength of the magnetic force. Phone manufacturers place this sensor on phones that are expected to have flip cover cases that use a magnet. When the case is closed and the sensor in the phone detects a strong magnetic field, it directs the display to turn on. If the sensor indicates that the magnetic field is weaker or absent (which happens with the flip cover open), the screen turns on. When the flip cover is closed, the magnetic field is stronger which turns off the screen.

