Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot...
Authorities file legal documents to seize ‘Doc’ Antle’s SC property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have started the process of seizing a piece of property owned by Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle as he faces charges in South Carolina and Virginia, according to documents filed Thursday in the Fifteenth Circuit Court. The asset is a...
Selma police arrest wanted PA man found with drugs
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department says one of their officers found and arrested a man who is wanted by the state of Pennsylvania. Officers say they found Glenn Joseph Meyers on the 300 block of East Waddell St. after being called to the area in reference to a suspicious person.
NC policy expert says bi-partisan effort aims to prevent another January 6th
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When we talk about who wins what state during a presidential election, it’s all about reaching the golden number of 270 electoral votes. The process is governed by the Electoral Count Act of 1877, which, according to a North Carolina policy expert is “full of vague and outdated language.”
