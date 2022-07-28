Mother arrested after allegedly starving her 6-year-old daughter to death, report says

news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
news4sanantonio.com
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Woman now facing charges after April Longoria found dead, victim's family demanded answers in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death. “We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
news4sanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after crashing into home on Northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed into a home on the Northeast side. Police were dispatched to 7414 Midcrown Drive at around 3:32 a.m. According to officials, a man crashed into the home, leaving a hole. Police say the driver did stay at the scene after the accident. No one inside the home was injured nor was the driver.
news4sanantonio.com
Victim says 'that hurt' before dying after being shot through wall, woman charged
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Rangers wasted little time in narrowing in on a suspect in a shooting death early Thursday morning. Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with murder and a illegal weapons charge in connection with the death of April Angel Longoria, 33, at a Northeast Side duplex.
news4sanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
KTSA
Woman arrested after investigation finds her 6 year old child died from malnutrition and neglect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The mother of a 6 year old San Antonio girl who died of neglect and malnutrition is behind bars. KSAT-12 reports it all started back in October when San Antonio police officers were called to the home of 38 year old Stephanie Jimenez. She...
Man in hospital after being shot by girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken into custody Friday afternoon after shooting her boyfriend in the abdomen, police say. San Antonio Police responded to 1600 block of Jackson Keller for the shooting. Police didn't have many details, but they said a woman told them she shot her boyfriend in self defense. Her three kids who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting will be taken into Child Protective Services for the duration of the investigation, police said.
news4sanantonio.com
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton man charged with Murder near Blackhill
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a deceased body on the side of Lucas Road in Pleasanton. After arriving on the scene, deputies and investigators discovered a male that allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Jackie Bodden ordered an autopsy.
KTSA
San Antonio mother arrested in death of 6-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Months after a 6-year-old girl died while weighing just 31 pounds, her mother is under arrest and facing charges. Records show 38-year-old Stephanie Jimanez was arrested Tuesday and is now accused of neglecting her daughter and not getting her medical attention when she needed it.
KSAT 12
San Antonio mother arrested after daughter, 6, dies of malnutrition and neglect, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested several months after the death of her 6-year-old daughter, who weighed only 31 pounds and had multiple illnesses, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Stephanie Jimenez, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday on a charge of injury to...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
news4sanantonio.com
10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from hospital
SAN ANTONIO - The last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was finally discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the University Hospital in San Antonio. "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!" the hospital said. Over...
