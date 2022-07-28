According To Reports, GTA 6 Will Have The First Female Playable Character And Gradually Add More Cities.

The EA Motive team has revealed that Dead Space Remake has entered the alpha stage of development, so things appear to be progressing well. The Dead Space remake’s makers, who have prioritized open, regular communication with fans, expressed their happiness at reaching the alpha stage in a tweet shared on Twitter. Likewise, the writers are probably excited about the advancements made thus far and have a very optimistic outlook for the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO