KC woman offers $150 for final box of Choco Tacos

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Choco Taco fans were devastated earlier this week when Klondike announced it planned to stop selling the novelty ice cream treat.

A new challenge may make the news a little easier to swallow.

A woman from Kansas City, Missouri, posted an ad on Airtasker . She said she would pay $150 for one of the final boxes of Choco Tacos around. She’d also like a box of tissues delivered to help drown her sorrows.

Going to miss the Choco Taco? Here’s how to make your own ice cream taco treat

If you feel like you’re up for the job, you’ll need to hurry. Bids for the job are already being made.

There are two special requests with this job, according to Airtasker. The box must be unopened when it arrives, and the Choco Tacos can’t be melted!

If you haven’t heard of Airtasker, it’s a website that allows people to post everyday tasks or chores. Other members then bid to complete the task and are paid for the job.

