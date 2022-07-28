Jimbo Fisher details recruiting pitch for Texas A&M on Colin Cowherd Show

247sports.com
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
Live updates: Targets, commitments attend Vols' recruiting event
Get updates on the Tennessee targets and commitments who traveled to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' summer-ending recruiting event.
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards De-Commits from Kansas State; Crystal Ball in for Notre Dame
Irish Illustrated first reported on July 23 that Notre Dame was making a run at Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards, a Kansas State commit in the class of 2023. We told our readers that an offer was expected. On July 27, the 5-9, 165-pound speedster announced that offer from the Fighting Irish. On July 28, Edwards arrived at Notre Dame for a two-day visit to meet with the staff and take a strong look at the program up close.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
5 star CB visits Georgia football
Five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III visited Georgia football in Athens this weekend. Lester, out of Riverview High School Sarasota, Fla., is rated as the No. 22 recruit, the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 3 corner in his class, per 247Sports. Lester included the Bulldogs in...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
DB Jontae Gilbert commits to Ohio State: The impact
Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Jim Knowles have landed a commitment from a top cornerback target in Jontae Gilbert. Bill Kurelic analyzes the impact.
Notre Dame misses out on the nations best 2023 running back
At one point in time the Irish and Florida running back Richard Young looked like they could be a match. An official visit by Young in June made the possibility of Notre Dame landing the top rated running back in the country a legit possibility. The door didn’t completely close...
Decision Day: 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
It's decision day for Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center and top uncommitted prospect Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso as Kentucky looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on at 2 PM ET. You can subscribe to the 247Sports YouTube channel here.
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Eric Musselman stockpiling pro talent at Arkansas
A big part of the recruiting pitch to top prospects for Eric Musselman is that he has had an NBA Draft pick in each of his seasons at Arkansas, and it appears the sell has been successful as the Razorbacks boast a stockpile of pro talent on the roster for the upcoming season.
