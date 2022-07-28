ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Night Shift moving ‘majority’ of beer production out of Everett brewery; layoffs likely to come

By John Waller
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"This is a huge threat to our business, but the business itself is not dissolving," the company said of a CO2 shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wf7kw_0gwRTvc600
Handout, File

Night Shift Brewing announced Wednesday it is moving the “majority” of its beer production out of its Everett brewery and instead will have two other New England breweries brew most of its beer through contract relationships.

In social media posts, the company said a carbon dioxide shortage, as well as longtime limitations at the Everett building, which will remain open, were the root causes of the shift; Framingham-based Jack’s Abby and Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, are the breweries picking up their production. As a result of the move, Night Shift said they “won’t likely have jobs for many” on the company’s 12-person production team come Oct. 1, calling it “one of the most heartbreaking circumstances to ever face our business.”

“This is a huge threat to our business,” Night Shift said, seemingly referencing the CO2 shortage, “but the business itself is not dissolving.”

The company said it learned last week that its CO2 supply had been cut “for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more.”

“Seems like this will be an issue that impacts a lot of local breweries, so we’re probably one of many breweries facing this new threat to our business,” they said.

But Night Shift also referenced long-standing issues in Everett:

A few years ago, it became clear to us that we’d outgrown our Everett production facility. For a brewery of our size, the space poses many challenges and limitations, including limited storage capacity, short ceiling heights, awkward layouts, and lack of proper loading bays. Our plan was to build a larger facility in Philly, but then COVID-19 hit, and we had to abandon it.

Since then, we made enormous investments in our Everett facility to try and make it more efficient. Despite all the various ways we’ve tried to problem solve it, production in Everett has remained more inefficient than our business can sustain. Our plan had been to continue problem solving, but this latest CO2 issue has basically thrown a huge wrench into any of those plans – threatening even immediate production (e.g. we might not be able to finish canning today).

Night Shift stressed all of its taprooms and beer gardens will remain open.

“Everett brewing will continue, but more as an R&D facility with a smaller crew,” the company said.

The brewery, known for its owl logo, closed by dispelling “a few false rumors we’ve already heard circulating”:

– We are not closing any of our Taprooms or beer gardens

– We don’t expect any major disruptions to our beer supply, thanks to our relationships with Jack’s Abby and IBG

– We don’t expect any negative impacts to the quality or experience of our beer

– These decisions do not impact the jobs of any employees or departments at our company besides production, who are in a terribly unfortunate position given the situation at hand.

– Nobody on our production team has been fired. Everyone has jobs through at least October 1, some potentially longer. Anyone who ultimately does lose their job will also be given a severance package.

– Long-term, assuming we have CO2, we will continue to brew beer in Everett, just at a smaller scale.

– This is a huge threat to our business, but the business itself is not dissolving.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Curbside composting program launches in Boston

"This municipally-funded program is a major milestone for New England." A curbside composting program, announced by Mayor Michelle Wu’s office at the end of May, kicked off Monday in Boston, with 10,000 households signed up to have their food waste picked up by the city. The program is part...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor

The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning. The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston. This...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Everett, MA
State
Rhode Island State
Boston

Three-family home in East Boston collapses, displacing 11 people

The building collapsed overnight on Saturday. A three-family home in East Boston partially collapsed overnight Saturday, displacing 11 people. The Boston Fire Department tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the exterior masonry veneer of 282 Sumner Street had partially collapsed, and that the residents were evacuated. The fire...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Layoffs#Beer#Breweries#Brewery#Framingham#Isle Brewers Guild
Boston

Blade falls off 500-foot-tall wind turbine in Gloucester

The Gloucester Fire Department said the wind turbine experienced a "mechanical failure." Many Gloucester residents were confused Sunday morning as they woke up to find a nearby wind turbine missing one of its blades. The Gloucester Fire Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon that one of three blades...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Federal Transit Administration orders ‘immediate safety standdown’ at MBTA

This shutdown comes after a lengthy investigation by the FTA, multiple runaway train incidents, and a fatality in early April. The Federal Transit Administration has ordered “an immediate safety standdown” at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority following another runaway train incident. This standdown will require safety briefings for...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Antisemitic meme posted by RI restaurant prompts major backlash

Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton shared a post comparing recent warm temperatures to Nazi concentration camps. A Rhode Island restaurant is facing massive backlash after an antisemitic meme was posted on social media. The post in question appeared Friday on the Facebook page of Atlantic Sports Bar and...
TIVERTON, RI
Boston

4 people killed in 3 separate crashes in Mass. over weekend

The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut. State police are investigating three separate crashes that occured in Massachusetts over the weekend, leaving four people dead. The crashes, which happened on Friday and Saturday, occurred in Chicopee, Malden and Worcester. The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut. In another crash in...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Boston

Experts address whale safety after close encounters off Plymouth

"Hitting a car with a deer is a bad idea. Think about a fiberglass boat with a whale.”. Officials gathered Friday morning to discuss marine safety amid a spate of close calls between whales and boaters off the coast of Plymouth. Experts from NOAA, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and local marine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Red Sox reportedly unlikely to be ‘pure sellers’ at MLB trade deadline

The Red Sox are reportedly "seeking major leaguers in return for rentals," according to a recent report. On Sunday, the sports world — and so many beyond it — mourned the death of Celtics legend Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion “passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” read a family statement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy