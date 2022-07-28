US Justice Department probing cyber breach of federal court records system

www.foxnews.com
Biden admin, citing Trump-era order, takes action against companies supporting Iranian petrochemical firm,
The State and Treasury Departments announced Monday that they are taking actions against companies they say have helped an Iranian petrochemical firm sell their products, providing significant revenue to Tehran. A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department was designating Pioneer Ship management PTE LTD...
Sen. Johnson slams FBI for Hunter Biden bias allegations: 'You can't trust them to get to the bottom of this'
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for allegedly maintaining a bias in the Hunter Biden investigation amid GOP claims that a whistleblower uncovered evidence of a cover-up. On "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Johnson — who recently penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that revealed said whistleblowers confirm the ‘scheme' amongst the FBI to discount derogatory information regarding Hunter — argued that the FBI, resultantly, cannot be trusted to "get to the bottom of this."
Democrat lawmaker reacts to Nancy Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan: 'US needs to stand with Taiwan'
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said the United States needs to stand with Taiwan in light of increased aggression by China’s President Xi Jinping, and added that whether Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should visit is a decision "she has to make." "I think we need to stand with...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China expert reveals why Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi's plane 'may not be bluster'
Author and China expert Gordon Chang explained why Chinese threats to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane on her potential Taiwan trip "may not be bluster" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: You know an awful lot about what's going on here. What's your response to this blustering...
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Biden's AZ border wall move could be to 'help one of their own' win re-election, border official says
The timing of the Biden administration's announcement to complete open segments of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, could be to "help one of their own," said Brandon Judd, president for the National Border Patrol Council, as Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-AZ), faces a tough re-election fight amid criticism from the GOP over border security and immigration.
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Biden admin. is creating ‘illegal ports of entry’ for migrants: National Border Patrol Council VP
Biden admin. is creating ‘illegal ports of entry’ for migrants: National Border Patrol Council VP.
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Iran government agents allegedly shoot over 1,000 dogs despite sterilization, vaccinations
Iranian government agents shot and buried over 1,000 dogs in an animal shelter, according to reports. Government-affiliated agents allegedly raided the Gandak Dog Shelter and shot all the animals inside, which included dogs that had been spayed and vaccinated. The agents then used fire trucks to wash away blood from the scene.
Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans
Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
Biden officials push electric cars on recession-weary Americans from their 'policy fantasyland': expert
White House cabinet officials' past comments on fossil fuels and switching to electric vehicles amid high energy costs is indicative of Beltway insiders living in a "policy fantasyland," Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. Roberts said officials like Department of Transportation Secretary...
US can't provide any 'incentives' for China to invade Taiwan, Gen. Keane warns
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane warned on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the U.S. cannot project any weakness amid China's threats to invade Taiwan as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on her Asia tour. GEN. JACK KEANE: What's lost in this is Russia. Russia committed itself to a...
