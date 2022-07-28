Effective: 2022-08-01 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Mingo; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Logan County in southern West Virginia Central Mingo County in southern West Virginia Northwestern Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, Mingo County emergency management and the public reported road closures continued in and around the Williamson, Chatteroy and Delbarton areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past 3 hours and runoff will continue to cause road closures as well as flooded structures for the next few hours. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Man, Delbarton, Hinch, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Amherstdale-Robinette, Chattaroy, Matewan, Gilbert, Sarah Ann, Chauncey, Pie, Switzer, Hampden, Meador and Varney. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO