Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Knott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Knott FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1130 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd and Knott. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 10 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Magoffin; Martin; Pike FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 130 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Mingo; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Logan County in southern West Virginia Central Mingo County in southern West Virginia Northwestern Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, Mingo County emergency management and the public reported road closures continued in and around the Williamson, Chatteroy and Delbarton areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past 3 hours and runoff will continue to cause road closures as well as flooded structures for the next few hours. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Man, Delbarton, Hinch, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Amherstdale-Robinette, Chattaroy, Matewan, Gilbert, Sarah Ann, Chauncey, Pie, Switzer, Hampden, Meador and Varney. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Lawrence OH. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms moving through the area today and tonight may cause flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Harlan and Knox. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM EDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Noon EDT today.
