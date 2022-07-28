Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap: Kansas City adding former Pro Bowl pass rusher during training camp, per report

www.cbssports.com
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
Jets' Zach Wilson: Inconsistent start to camp
Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.
Report: Vanderbilt Transfer Carter Young Inks Deal With Baltimore Orioles
Young was introduced last week as a member of the Tigers transfer portal class, opts to go pro
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Dealing with hamstring injury
Dulcich (hamstring) will be worked back into practice slowly as he nurses an offseason hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Dulcich's injury Wednesday, "We want to make sure he can get a certain amount of work. That's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit, and we'll slowly work him back in." It's clear the team is exercising caution with the tight end as he gets back to full strength. Denver's coaching staff seems ready to allow Dulcich to compete for top billing at the position with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Once the rookie is fully healthy, his athleticism and ability to stretch the field could lead to his emergence as the starter.
Deshaun Watson suspension: What Browns should do at QB for first 6 games, plus a breakdown of Cleveland's odds
Judge Sue L. Robinson determined Monday that new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. This offseason Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 different women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. The NFLPA announced in a statement Sunday night they would not appeal the looming decision, but the NFL still could. This six-week suspension is not set in stone just yet.
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Cuts forehead
Haggerty left Saturday's game against Houston due to a cut on his forehead, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Haggerty was frustrated by his inability to get a bunt down in the ninth inning and spiked his helmet, which bounced back up and hit him in the face. Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back) also left Saturday's game, which could leave the Mariners with a depleted outfield in the short term.
Giants' Dixon Machado: Shipped to San Francisco
The Giants acquired Machado from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Raynel Espinal, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Machado was subsequently added to the Giants' major-league roster and will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Reds' Brandon Drury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 29-year-old started the past 22 games and had an .827 OPS during that stretch. Drury will become a free agent during the offseason and is a popular trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Donovan Solano will man third base Sunday for Cincinnati.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury
Edwards left Saturday's practice early to undergo additional testing after evidently injuring his right arm, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Arthur Smith downplayed the injury following practice, but the fact Edwards is expected to undergo additional testing is at least worth monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver has been working with the starting unit opposite Drake London as the team's No. 2 wideout to begin training camp.
Fantasy Football running back primer: Rankings, tiers, rookies, strength of schedule, big questions and more
Like most seasons, the top pick in nearly all Fantasy Football drafts this season is going to be a running back. As of Sunday night, there have been 388 drafts in National Fantasy Championship drafts, and Jonathan Taylor has an average draft position of 1.12. And Taylor obviously won't be...
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
Isaiah Johnson: Gets tryout with Panthers
Carolina hosted Johnson (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Johnson has been a free agent since being waived from the Steelers' injured reserve list back in June. The 26-year-old cornerback suited up for 14 games with the Raiders in 2020.
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
