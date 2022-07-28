ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Phoenix survey questionable

Citizens of Phoenix have reason to believe that the councilman for District 2 and certain employees of the city of Phoenix engaged in questionable tactics so a survey would go in a way that favored them politically.

The constituents of the 85254 were asked to participate in a survey to determine if a tennis court at sand piper park should be converted to a pickle ball court. Three options were presented on the survey and 75% of the responses came from the 85254 and 25% outside the area.

The 85254 top vote getter was option 2 with 65 votes keep both courts but add BP lines to them, and option 1 convert a court to pickle ball finished second at 56 votes.

The outside 25% votes came from 17 different ZIP codes from all over the Valley and favored converting a court to pickle ball at a rate of 34 of the 55 for option 1. The community favored option 2 the politicians used outside votes theory to over ride the will of the constituents to green light option 1.

I guess pickle ball has great political activists, the councilman has decided it’s not his problem if families, kids, and high school players lose a place to play.

The city does these survey with wink and nod as they can maneuver the numbers to fit the political narrative under the disguise of yes we can use out of area votes because outside area people can use the facilities as well. We value their opinion more than our actual constituents or tax payers.

Mark Tichenor
Scottsdale

