Can a Camera Film Manufacturer Create a Better Battery? Kodak Aims to Find Out

BMW wants half of its new cars sold to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030. It has sold over 57,000 EVs globally so far this year alone, in part thanks to its new i4 all-electric sedan, and the party isn't going to stop there. BMW just announced the introduction of the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35, a new base-level i4 sedan with a less powerful single drive motor and a decent estimated driving range.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO