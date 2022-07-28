DPS: Convicted killer in Bexar County cold case gets two life sentences

www.inforney.com
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
San Antonio police arrest armed man that barricade inside Red McCombs body shop
No persons were injured in the arrest or standoff.
Bexar County Deputies find hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, arrest two during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
Man who barricaded himself inside San Antonio car dealership in custody
A standoff between San Antonio police and a man with a gun inside a car dealership is now over. Employees at the dealership northwest of Loop 410 were evacuated around noon after a car was pulled over and man riding as a passenger took off and ran inside the building.
Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced
AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the...
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered
SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
