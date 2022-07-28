DPS: Convicted killer in Bexar County cold case gets two life sentences

AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO