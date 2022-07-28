ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Child wandering in 100+ heat, three people arrested by LPD

By Samantha Jarpe
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were arrested after a small child was found outside in 100+ degree heat in only their underwear, according a police report..

Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with child abandonment or neglect.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex just after 4:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Ironton Avenue. A staff member from the front office called and said a small child was found outside.

It was later determined the child had walked across the parking lot without shoes on “extremely hot pavement,” the police report said.

The child had been found crying outside the complex near the entrance gate. This was not the first time the child had been found outside, the report said.

The staff member said the cars associated with the apartment residents did not appear to be at the complex, “which indicated that they were not likely home,” the police report said.

Officers found the apartment door unlocked. When they entered, there was trash and fecal matter on the wall the police report said appeared to have been rubbed in by the small child.

A dog was found on the balcony with only a small bowl of water. There was also a “substantial amount of feces on the balcony” and no shelter for the dog.

The smoke detectors in the apartment had also been removed, according to the police report.

Carrillo, the child’s mother, arrived at the complex just before 6:30 p.m., according to the police report. She told officers that she had left for work at around 8:00 a.m. and left her child with her roommates, Almazen and Muhannad, who were brothers.

One of the roommates arrived at the complex at around 6:45 p.m. and was detained. He asked officers if the small child was okay. He said he and the other roommate would lock both deadbolts to the patio door, lock the front door and leave the small child unattended.

Officers then arrested him. He asked an officer to retrieve his phone from his car. An officer leaned into the car to shut it off so it would not be kept running.

The officer then opened the console and found the key fob to lock the vehicle, along with three baggies of cocaine, the police report said.

The third roommate arrived at the apartment at around 7:00 p.m. and was arrested.

All three remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

Katheryn Gonzales
3d ago

They deserve what they get. The child and dog didn't deserve to be treat in such a manner.

