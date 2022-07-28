Road rage incident, assault in Williamstown

newportdispatch.com
Woman facing slew of charges after arrest in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 24-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle in the median of exit 11 on I-89 at around 6:15 p.m. Police located the vehicle and sole occupant who initially refused...
Newport man arrested on DUI #4, Lyndon
LYNDON — A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested for his fourth DUI following an incident in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 122 after observing several motor vehicle violations at around 11:25 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as James A. Cunningham,...
Man arrested after driving 161 MPH on I-93 in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, New Hampshire -- A man was arrested for reckless driving in New Hampshire after State Police said he was clocked going 161 mph. It happened on I-93 in Ashland where the speed limit is 70 mph. According to State Police, due to the speed of the "orange sports car," a trooper was unable to pursue the car and instead issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to nearby law enforcement. A few minutes later, the State Police dispatcher began getting 911 calls about multiple sports cars, including the suspect's, driving erratically, speeding, and nearly causing crashes. A Woodstock police officer then saw the orange sports car and clocked it going 130 mph, State Police said. That officer was able to pull the car over when it got stuck in traffic at Exit 32. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn. was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock Police also charged him with one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Court on September 22.
Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia
GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Armed suspects kidnap a man in Springfield
Springfield, VT — On Saturday morning, a group of armed suspects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. and kidnapped an adult male against his will. Vermont State Police arrived at the residence and found another adult male who had been assaulted and sustained a minor injury. Police confirmed that there were at least four armed suspects and they kidnapped the victim at gunpoint.
Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday. When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Woman arrested after shooting in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Two people were injured and a woman was taken into custody after a shooting was reported Friday in Claremont, police said. Claremont police said the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Pearl Street in the downtown area. Police said they responded to a call of...
Springfield man arrested for allegedly selling stolen items from burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say on Friday they got a call about a burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield. They say Bradley Elliott, 38, forced his way in, stole several things and then sold them. He’s being held on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Man arrested for assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 52-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Montgomery on Monday. The incident took place on Main Street at around 5:00 p.m. State police met with Timothy Malloy, 61, of Berkshire, to acquire his account of the event and photographs of his injuries.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday. 40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony. Police say the case dates back to last September, when...
Man arrested for selling stolen property in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested for violation of conditions and the sale of stolen property in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of a commercial burglary alarm set at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was...
VSP: Granville driver crashes while license suspended
The Vermont State Police said a Granville resident who crashed their car into several trees Tuesday afternoon was driving with a criminally suspended license.
Police: Man arrested for domestic assault in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ferrisburgh yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Monkton Road at around 9:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Casey Simpson, of Ferrisburgh, caused bodily injury to a household member. Police say in...
Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells
WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport
South Royalton resident April Arnold, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal threatening against a person, robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Her alleged accomplice, Thetford resident Adam Adolph, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport.
Missing Man Found
The Vermont State Police found the missing Ellsworth Spear this afternoon, per a state police press release. “Early this afternoon, Mr. Spear was located safe after emerging from the woods in the vicinity of Pigeon Pond in Groton. He reported becoming disoriented in the woods Thursday night before he was able to find his way out Friday.”
Police: Barton man facing multiple charges
BARTON — Police say a 44-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Barton. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance in the area of Barton Village at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday. Police allege that Robert Bishop, of Barton, had caused bodily harm to a household...
