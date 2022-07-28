Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline

people.com
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
People
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline
Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
RELATED PEOPLE
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' eventually found their happy ending on The Bachelor — but it didn't come without a few bumps along the way. The former football player abruptly sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of the hit series during their fantasy suite date after the videographer confessed that she was […]
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her father Arnold's 75th birthday!. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the mom of two, 32, celebrated The Terminator star's big day with a series of childhood photos. In the first, the duo is riding horses as Arnold jokes around with a peace sign behind her...
People
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham are twinning once again!. On Sunday, the former Spice Girls member, 48, shared an adorable picture of her and husband David, 47, in matching coral ensembles. Featuring a scenic view of the ocean and mountain in the background, the retired soccer star, 47, flashed a smile...
Anderson Cooper Enjoys a Stroll and a Lollipop with Son Wyatt, 2, After a Fresh Haircut
On Thursday, the Anderson Cooper 360° host, 55, shared a photo on his Instagram Story with son Wyatt Morgan, 2, where the little boy is perched on his shoulders. Wyatt has a clean new haircut that Anderson thanks his local barbershop for in the caption. Wyatt, dressed in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
People
Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'
Nick Cannon is elated at the birth of son Legendary Love. On Tuesday night, the Wild N' Out host, 41, made his first Instagram post announcing the birth of his baby boy. The post came shortly after model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their first child together by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi can't get enough of their baby boy. On Friday, the 31-year-old model shared sweet snaps of her and the 41-year-old star enjoying baby Legendary Love, whose arrival Tiesi announced on Monday. In the carousel, the new mom shows off a blissful grin as she holds...
People
Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala
Jennifer Lopez has brought her "disco diva fantasy" to life!. The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Wearing a zebra-print...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck
The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday. Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.
Twitter Goes Wild After a Fan of The Jetsons Says George Jetson Will Supposedly Be Born on July 31
If an online fan is correct, George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons will be born on Sunday. In a tweet on Thursday, fan Brendan Kergin shared a chart from the character's online fan page, which includes George's basic information, such as his dad's name Montague, his wife's name Jane and his catchphrase: "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!"
People
Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath Reveals Her History with Kim — and Their First Argument
The friction between Olivia Plath and her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, started long before Welcome to Plathville. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's season 4 finale of the hit TLC series, Olivia, 24, shares the history of her relationship with Kim, which began when she was a teenager, well before she married Ethan — and approximately eight years before her "meltdown" at the memorial for Joshua Plath in April.
People
Rachel Lindsay Chooses Not to Share Glimpses of Marriage to Bryan Abasolo Since Their 'Public Contract Ended'
After Rachel Lindsay found love with husband Bryan Abasolo in the most public way on The Bachelorette, she's choosing to be more intentional now about what she shares about their love story. After fans began questioning Lindsay, 37, about why she doesn't post photos with Absasolo, 42 — whom she...
Comments / 0