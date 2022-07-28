ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored in Albany

By John Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the National Grid outage map, power has been restored in the city of Albany. At it’s peak, close to 10,000 customers were without power for several hours Friday afternoon. You can check the map below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

