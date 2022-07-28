Texans Training Camp Preview: A New Name at Each Position

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — With his contract extension unresolved, Derwin James remained on the sideline Monday as the Los Angeles Chargers held their first padded practice of training camp. James did do some conditioning work on a side field where special teams and injured players do their workouts, but he is not taking part in team or individual drills. He is participating in off-field meetings and pre-practice walkthroughs as the Chargers and his agent continue to work on an extension that is expected to make him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league. Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed a four year extension in June with a $18.25 million average per year that made him the highest-paid player at the position. The $72.98 million extension also included $36 million in guaranteed salary. James is in the final year of his rookie contract after being the 17th overall selection in the 2018 draft. He is scheduled to earn $9.05 million this year. After missing 2020 because of a knee injury, James had 118 tackles last season along with two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

