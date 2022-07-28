Arlington International Racecourse to Hold a Series of Auctions

www.nbcchicago.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
Lollapalooza Will Stay in Chicago For Another 10 Years, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says
Chicago's most popular music festival isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As Lollapalooza neared the end of its fourth and final day Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an agreement to keep the festival in Grant Park for at least another 10 years. A contract announced between C3 Presents, the company behind...
Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
Broken Arrow Riding Club cowboys to ride down Midway this Saturday
Hundreds of urban cowboys—with horses in tow—and enthusiasts will return to Washington Park this Saturday, July 30, for Broken Arrow Riding Club’s annual High Noon Ride and Picnic. The all day event, now in its 33rd year, will kick off at 7 a.m. near the National Guard...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Americajr.com
Jet’s Pizza® Reaches Milestone, Opening Their 400th Location
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Jet’s Pizza opened their 400th location in the pizza chain’s franchise. The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL. This location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O’Donohue. On Wednesday, July 27, John Jetts, the President...
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022
To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
1470 WMBD
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
point2homes.com
2812 Henley Lane, Naperville, DuPage County, IL, 60540
POND VIEW, North-facing Townhome in Naperville's ideally located Mayfair subdivision! This home is not just in a great location (close to the Metra Train Station plus literally walking distance to shopping & dining) and attends a great school district (SD204) but it truly is a great home inside. Turn-key, move-in ready. On-trend wall colors and lighting fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring, 42" Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters & 9' Ceilings throughout open floor plan on the main level. Wow! Relax on the raised deck with a private view of the pond or take the deck stairs down to enjoy the backyard & walk the pond trail. Yep, the Master Bedroom has a private luxury Master Bath and a Walk-In Closet. Oh, did I mention the Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor? Sweet! Need more storage? No problemo! The Kitchen has a Walk-In Pantry and the Lookout Basement is wide open with wood vinyl plank flooring to make it a super comfortable storage opportunity - or use the space for your own unique personal needs (movie room, gym, crafts, play area?). This home really does check off all the boxes. Call for rental information before this home is gone, Gone, G-O-N-E. Credit must be 700+, gross monthly household income must be minimum $9900 and TOTAL monthly expenses (including rent) no higher than $4950. NO Bankruptcy history, no smokers & no pets (except IL registered service animals & Licensed Therapist approved emotional support animals). Owner will not accept other credit reports. NO EXCEPTIONS. PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE QUALIFICATIONS. Thank you.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Herald & Review
Nonprofit helps Southern Illinois couple launch niche farm
GOREVILLE — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it. The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
