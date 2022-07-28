Grasshopper Shop comes full circle with latest store opening in Belfast

www.penbaypilot.com
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Summer Street Party 2022 ready to rock Aug. 1
The party of the summer is about to descend on Belfast. It’s the 13th annual Street Party brought to Belfast. Monday August 1 or the NEXT SUNNY DAY!. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., it’s the event that men women and children of all ages from 3 to 93 look forward to all year long and it will be here in just a few days.
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Cleaning Out
“I haven’t used this spoon to put sugar on my oatmeal since I was a little boy,” my dad said one morning some 35 years ago. Dad was staying with us the winter before he died and had evidently never noticed that I was using the old spoon I’d found in his mother’s stuff.
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
penbaypilot.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Colonial Theater announces pause in operations effective Sept. 18
The Colonial Theatre is announcing a pause in operations effective September 18 while the search and transition to new owners go forward. From September 19, 2022 until new owners take over the theatre will not host live events or show movies. A few years ago the Colonial Theatre began looking...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport honors Doris Johnson with Boston Post Cane
On July 28, the Town of Rockport honored longtime resident Doris C. Johnson with the Boston Post Cane, recognizing her as the elder of the town, at age 103. Mrs, Johnson was born in Richmond Hill, Queens, N.Y., on December 30, 1918. At 103, she has survived two pandemics. Her...
6 Drive-In Restaurants In Maine That Are Totally Worth The Road Trip
If you've ever wanted to flash back to the past for a good old fashioned drive-in meal, Maine has got you covered. While other states have seen their drive-in restaurants disappear or replaced by generic chains, Maine is scattered with cozy drive-in restaurants that are totally worth the road trip. Gas up the car and hit the pavement to check out these 6 drive-in restaurants in Maine.
penbaypilot.com
RGC hosts member-guest, men’s league events
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a pair of golf events Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Member-Guest Results (July 30) Women’s Division Results. First Gross: Sue Hodgkins/Lisa Desmarteau 80. First Net: Sue...
Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid
BATH, Maine — The organization, Maine’s First Ship, located in Bath, was invited to share a historic ship at the Colonial Pemaquid event on Saturday. The event will celebrate European and Indigenous watercraft from the 17th century, perfect for "Jane Stevens," a 17th-century-inspired rowing shallop. Instead of driving...
John Linnehan Home on Shore Road, Ellsworth for Sale [PHOTOS]
John Linnehan, a candidate for the Mtate Legislature, and his wife Heather Linnehan are the original owners of this waterfront home built in 1970. The property is listed at $2,495,000. The listing says the house is 12,500 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The house...
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
WGME
State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- The workforce shortage in Maine is now stretching from the land to the water as the state cancels ferry trips to a number of islands due to lack of staffing. Just this week, Maine DOT says it had to cancel upwards of 20 trips to Islesboro...
Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.
This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
The grain that Maine is hoping to sustain
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Excuse the rhyme—it's hard to use “Maine” and “grain” in a sentence and avoid the temptation... or the inevitable pattern of the old song from the Broadway musical, “My Fair Lady." But the fact is, we may be hearing more...
