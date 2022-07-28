Biden-Xi phone call is expected to cover Taiwan, tariffs and other issues

President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity on Capitol Hill. Last week, Congress passed legislation that invests billions of dollars in American-made technology, specifically those tiny microchips that power our computers and cars. But this bill is not just about the economy. It's also about national security. It's intended to give the United States a competitive edge over China. Senator Maria Cantwell is a Democrat from Washington state. She's one of the architects of this bill known as the CHIPS Act. And she joins us now. Thank you so much, Senator, for coming on MORNING EDITION.

