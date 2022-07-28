ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase with Tulsa police ends after suspects crash into multiple victims

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Police Chase Ends in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing a car and leading Tulsa police on a chase.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Woodland Hills Mall Wednesday afternoon. The driver, identified as Kristopher Cox, refused to pull over.

During the chase, Cox tried to drive between two cars but became stuck. Cox and his passenger tried to run away, but were caught by officers.

Cox was arrested on four charges; possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, eluding, and resisting arrest. Cox’s passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for joyriding and resisting arrest.

Kristopher Cox

