Former Longboat Key Police Department lieutenant opens food truck

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says no one was found during a search for a person inside a manhole on Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
Man accused of posing as pest control to rob elderly Bradenton residents charged in 3 burglaries
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man accused of posing as pest control to rob elderly residents in apartment buildings is now facing charges in connection to three different burglaries, the Bradenton Police Department reports. Sean Frank, 31, of Pompano Beach has been charged with four additional charges for his alleged...
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors react to deadly Bradenton apartment shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I...
WINKNEWS.com
One dead after boat incident in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
1 critically injured in Bradenton hit-and-run; driver wanted
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man with critical injuries early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Manatee County that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. According to FHP, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. near 301 Boulevard East and 9th Street East. Troopers said in...
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
fox13news.com
Ambulance transporting critical patient T-boned by BMW in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - An ambulance tipped onto its side on a roadway in Pinellas Park after a crash. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to Pinellas Park police. It happened at 118th Avenue N and 49th Street N, which were closed in all directions while the crash was investigated.
Two People Listed As Trauma Alerts In Pasco County Mobile Home Fire
HOLIDAY, Fla. – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a mobile home fire on Buena Vista Lane in Holiday. Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement with the home, and two adults are being treated for severe burns. One patient is being flown
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County Residents: Beware of Jury Scams
Bradenton, Fla. –The Office of Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, warns Manatee County residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in Manatee County. According to the report, the scammer claimed a resident missed jury duty and now must pay...
St. Pete police give out over 200 speeding tickets during operation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police handed out over 200 speeding tickets during a special operation Wednesday. A release from the St. Petersburg Police Department said that officers lead a targeted operation on four roads in the city’s second district. These included: Roosevelt Boulevard from I-275 to Dr. MLK Jr. St. North, Gandy […]
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
WINKNEWS.com
Semi-trailer fire closes I-75 South in Charlotte County
The lanes of I-75 South have been shut after a semi-trailer filled with chlorine caught on fire about three miles south of the Tuckers Grade exit in Charlotte County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the roadway would be closed for about two hours as they offload the chlorine and clean the scene.
fox13news.com
Pasco County deputy shoots, kills ‘gang member’ with lengthy criminal background who dragged him 150 feet
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A ‘gang member’ with a lengthy criminal record is dead and a Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave following a shooting early Saturday morning in Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. According to PCSO, a deputy responding...
Deadly crash shuts down part of West Spruce Street in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early this morning. The incident happened near the area of West Spruce Street and North Obrien Street. Tampa police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours and drivers should avoid the area.
8 unlicensed contractors arrested in Manatee County, deputies say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said that the operation addressed unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation exemptions. The men were charged with failing to obtain […]
Tampa police investigate homicide after man dies from stabbing
The Tampa Police Department said Saturday it has upgraded an aggravated battery investigation to a homicide after the victim in the case died.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
fox13news.com
Dozens of cats rescued from Bradenton hoarder house after owner found dead
BRADENTON, Fla. - cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Bradenton. Off 38th Avenue East in Bradenton, a home hid a secret. "This happens to be the worst I’ve seen as far as the smell inside the house," said Steven Bell. Manatee County Animal Welfare Field Supervisor...
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
