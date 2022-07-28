ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Former Longboat Key Police Department lieutenant opens food truck

By Lauren Tronstad
Longboat Observer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors react to deadly Bradenton apartment shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One dead after boat incident in Charlotte County

One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longboat Key, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Good Food#Police Lieutenant#Native Fish Grill
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County Residents: Beware of Jury Scams

Bradenton, Fla. –The Office of Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, warns Manatee County residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in Manatee County. According to the report, the scammer claimed a resident missed jury duty and now must pay...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

St. Pete police give out over 200 speeding tickets during operation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police handed out over 200 speeding tickets during a special operation Wednesday. A release from the St. Petersburg Police Department said that officers lead a targeted operation on four roads in the city’s second district. These included: Roosevelt Boulevard from I-275 to Dr. MLK Jr. St. North, Gandy […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Semi-trailer fire closes I-75 South in Charlotte County

The lanes of I-75 South have been shut after a semi-trailer filled with chlorine caught on fire about three miles south of the Tuckers Grade exit in Charlotte County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the roadway would be closed for about two hours as they offload the chlorine and clean the scene.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deadly crash shuts down part of West Spruce Street in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early this morning. The incident happened near the area of West Spruce Street and North Obrien Street. Tampa police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours and drivers should avoid the area.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

8 unlicensed contractors arrested in Manatee County, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said that the operation addressed unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation exemptions. The men were charged with failing to obtain […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota

An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy