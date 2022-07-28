Alisal Union School District offering free haircuts for students

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A former Alisal USD alumna is organizing an event to give out free haircuts for students returning to school for the second year.

Marlene Garcia has made it possible for students to go to Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free haircut.

The school is located on 901 N Sanborn Road in Salinas.

"We are excited to see our students back and grateful that our wonderful alumni always want to give back," said the school district.

