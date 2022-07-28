Sheldon man arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old
SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man was arrested for allegedly abusing a person in their early teens.
According to complaint documents filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Jimenez, 19, of Sheldon was arrested on Monday after he was accused of sexual abuse.Charges filed against South Sioux City man after exchanging gunfire with police
The complaint documents stated that he knowingly had intercourse with a child around the age of 13 and was charged with second-degree sexual assault.
Jimenez was booked into the O’Brien County Jail on a $25,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0