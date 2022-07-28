ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon man arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man was arrested for allegedly abusing a person in their early teens.

According to complaint documents filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Jimenez, 19, of Sheldon was arrested on Monday after he was accused of sexual abuse.

The complaint documents stated that he knowingly had intercourse with a child around the age of 13 and was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Jimenez was booked into the O’Brien County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

