Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season

Save Money On Beer And Shop For Vinyl At Earth Rider
I've never not been into vinyl albums, but I have gone for long stints without having a record player. I even got rid of a bunch of records years ago, and kind of regret it. I say that I kind of do because of the space they take up, and as much as I appreciate the sound and depth of music from vinyl, I seem to gravitate to the ease of digital music.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos
Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
Duluth’s ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ Features Unlimited Bloody Marys And Craft Beer
Bloody Marys have become a big deal locally and nationally, with the garnishes being put on them and making the news, sometimes taking away from the taste and making it about the show. The Bloody Mary Fest will take place at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, and your...
Superior’s Rescheduled 4th Of July Car Show & Events Information Announced For Labor Day Weekend
July 4th, 2022, both Duluth and Superior canceled their 4th of July festivities, including their event and fireworks. Duluth has already held their rescheduled July 4th events, while Superior's is coming up on Labor Day Weekend. So far, Superior has not addressed what they will do at Barker's Island Festival...
Did a Ghost Tell Ghost Hunters to “Die” and Leave Duluth’s Greenwood Cemetery?
Some Ghost Hunters from the YouTube channel North Shore Paranormal were out doing some exploring for ghosts when it appears, a ghost may have told them to "go." Loaded with more gadgets than the Hollywood Ghostbusters, these paranormal investigators are at Duluth's Greenwood Cemetery using a device called an EVP recorder (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) that can apparently hear the voices of ghosts. Several words may be heard (you can decide) including the name "Frank" and "Seven" and the word "Seance".
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More
The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
13 Things That Happen Each Time You Visit Superior’s Guadalajara
We've been going as a family to Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant for years. They have some fantastic food, and the kids love to go there. We started making some observations though about each time we go, and how there is a pattern. So we sat down together and made a list...
Is Summer Weather Past The Peak In Duluth?
It is finally feeling like summer in the Twin Ports, or at least it was. The last few weeks has brought some hot temperatures to the Duluth area, with cooler temperatures this week to round out the month. When looking at the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of the...
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
Help Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn Earn National ‘Best Historic Hotel’ Honor
A popular Duluth landmark as an opportunity to earn quite an honor and Northland residents can help make it happen by casting their vote each day. USA Today has launched their 10Best contest and Fitger's Inn in Duluth is a nominee in the 'Best Historic Hotel' category. The nominees are terrific places from all over the United States, from California to New York and even Hawaii.
Adam Thielen and CJ Ham Back New Duluth Sports Training Center
A popular sports training program and facility that partners with Adam Thielen and CJ Ham from the Minnesota Vikings will be opening in Duluth later this month. ETS Sports Performance Gym currently operates 10 centers in Minnesota, soon to be 12 when they open their newest locations in Forest Lake and in Duluth. The Duluth location is scheduled to open on August 29th.
Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show
How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
North Shore Traffic Advisory, August 4-7 Due To Duluth-Area Events
Summer is always a busy time for tourists and locals along the North Shore. And with a combination of events coming next week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory to alert drivers to the potential for congestion, delays, and more. Specifically, MNDOT has focused on August...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Superior Pauses Expanded Firearm Sales Discussion
The plans to expand firearm sales in the City of Superior are on hold - at least for the time being. A proposal that would have allowed more special-use permits for firearm sales was up for action. However, at their meeting on July 20, the Superior Plan Commission decided that more conversation and dialogue was needed.
DWI Arrests In The Northland Are Highest They’ve Been In Decades
Officers from all over the Northland are very concerned about the increased number of people being arrested for DWIs In the Northland. Some of which have come with horrific circumstances. Like the Superior Police Sergeant Greg Swanson, who was reportedly intoxicated while driving earlier this month, and is accused of killing a man and his baby by striking their vehicle.
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
