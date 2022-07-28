Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program

wfxl.com
wfxl.com
Georgia's Rental Assistance Program assists 35k tenants statewide
As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability, and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program (GRA) hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia Department of...
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who is heading to pre-K.
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp
Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
wfxl.com
Georgia gas prices drop 13 cents in a week
Georgia gas prices continue downward trend at the pump compared to a week ago, according to AAA. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents...
Red and Black
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections July 25 – 31, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EAGLE CREEK BREWING COMPANY. 106 SAVANNAH AVE STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
Around Georgia: Fallen officer honored, cookout with council canceled
GBI employees and several other law enforcement agencies lined up outside GBI headquarters to pay respects to fallen Fairburn Police Department Sergeant Jean-Harold Louis Astree. Astree died in a car crash Thursday morning. You can watch the video of the escort for Astree below. Cookout with Council canceled. Norcross City...
wfxl.com
Georgia education system benefits from Mega Millions jackpot run
Hopefuls all across the country were in a frenzy purchasing lottery tickets, in hopes of winning Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing. Unfortunately for many, the chase for the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot has ended. But, the education system in the Peach State greatly benefited from the frenzy. "While...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 28)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of experience. Applicants must have a valid...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
FDOH: Latest Withlacoochee River water tests met water quality standards
The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that a river in three area counties has improved its water quality to acceptable levels.
theatlanta100.com
Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?
If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
