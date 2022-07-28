1 dead after shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

www.wthr.com
WANE-TV
ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
WTHR
Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating a man's death after his body was found in a Washington County pond Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old man has been identified as Jesse J. Acton, of Jackson County, Ind. Police say his family has been notified. According to...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
WTHR
IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 10 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent ten people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. West side shooting. The morning's first shooting occurred just before 1...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local […]
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a pond Saturday. According to ISP, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers from Washington County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with ISP responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported a body in a pond.
Fox 59
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
wdrb.com
Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Man shot at during Indianapolis road rage incident speaks out
INDIANAPOLIS — Johnathan Maina is thankful to be alive. On Thursday, he was driving on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis near Keystone Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when he says he was the victim of road rage. "The car just cuts like right in front of me, like almost hits my...
1 critically wounded in northwest Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of North High School Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They found one victim who had apparently been shot.
Man shot to death during argument at Bloomington apartment
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died after being shot in the head during an argument at a Bloomington apartment, police say. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to Kinser Flats Apartments located in the 1600 block of N. Kinser Pike around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported […]
Chief: Greenwood mall shooting opens conversation among gun owners
LAWRENCE, Ind. — In the days after the recent mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, gun owners have raised the question about what to do if they have to pull their weapon to save lives. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the answer is simple. "Comply with what...
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
WTHR
