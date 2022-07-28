Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

squatchrocks.com
Related
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Woman killed in Brooklyn Center shooting; man in custody
Officers were called to the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North near Vera Cruz Avenue around 1 p.m. and found a woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg
New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
Charges reveal new details of Nicolae Miu's alleged mass stabbing on Apple River
Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old Prior Lake man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy and four others who were tubing down the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, has been formally charged two days after the violent attack. Miu has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide of Isaac...
Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center
A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Center. Brooklyn Center PD received a report of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North, and arrived to find a woman "obviously deceased from an apparent gun shot wound."
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
fox9.com
Witnesses recount coming to rescue of Apple River tubing stabbing victims
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Some of the people who came to the rescue of five people stabbed while tubing down Apple River in Wisconsin recounted the terrifying moments as they encountered the wounded victims. The Saturday afternoon stabbing attack in Somerset, Wisconsin claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy...
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Wisconsin River Tubers Attacked in Tragic Stabbing
A horrible situation unfolded on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as multiple people were stabbed in an attack. The news came out earlier on Saturday. While tubing, a number of people were attacked in what appears to be a random act of violence. A teenager was killed in the attack and another four people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Homicide in north Minneapolis under investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.
Man killed in late night shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Minneapolis.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to find the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in an alley.The victim died at the hospital. Officers believe he was in his late teens.This is the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Police investigating gunfire in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting on same intersection
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire. The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning. There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 2