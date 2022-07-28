ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OC Mike Kafka will continue to call plays for Giants through training camp

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was learned back in May that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll elected to have offensive coordinator Mike Kafka call plays during springtime practice sessions even though Daboll previously served as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills before he accepted the Big Blue gig this past winter.

Kafka had worked as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was scooped up by Daboll but thus far has zero experience calling plays in meaningful NFL games. According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Daboll confirmed during his Thursday press conference that Kafka will continue to call plays throughout training camp as the pair work to get the best out of quarterback and 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.

"Mike’s done a really good job in the spring, which he handled the scripts," Daboll explained. "Again, we talk on a day-to-day basis on plays and things to install. But he’s been on the headset with Daniel and he’ll be doing that through camp. As we get closer to it, we’ll sit down and discuss it.

"But I’ve been really happy with Mike — not just his communication with the quarterback but how he’s handled the offensive staff, how he’s handled the players. He has a really good demeanor about himself. So once we cross that bridge, which we’ve still got a little bit here to go, you guys will know."

Kafka spent time in the offseason "taking a collaborative approach with Jones" on structuring the team's new-look offense, and Jones remarked Wednesday that the system "gives the quarterback a lot of freedom to take advantage of certain looks, make checks and give the ball to certain guys" and also "keeps the quarterback moving in the run game and in the pass game."

Daboll added during his Thursday comments that it's a positive for Kafka to be the voice in his signal-caller's headset until further notice. Understandably, the coach isn't yet declaring who will call offensive plays when the games start to matter in September.

