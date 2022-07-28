ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

People in Letcher County in shock after flooding

By Chandler Wilcox
wymt.com
 4 days ago
www.wymt.com

wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

PERRY COUNTY, KY
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement

HAZARD, KY
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD COUNTY, KY
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

VIRGIE, KY
VIRGIE, KY
wymt.com

KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads

PERRY COUNTY, KY
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Community, country respond to flooding at historic school

KNOTT COUNTY, KY
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Knott County flood victim identified

KNOTT COUNTY, KY
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, KY
MCROBERTS, KY
wymt.com

MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding

WHITESBURG, KY
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Mayor: New curfew in Hindman

HINDMAN, KY
HINDMAN, KY
k105.com

At least 19 dead in eastern Ky. flooding, including four young siblings

KENTUCKY STATE
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, KY
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot

PERRY COUNTY, KY
PERRY COUNTY, KY

