People in Letcher County in shock after flooding

The death toll in eastern Kentucky continues to rise as officials now say at least 19 people have died in the catastrophic flooding event. Included in the 19 fatalities are four siblings in Knott County who died after climbing onto the roof of their home on Thursday. The home was then swept from under the children and their parents, but they were able to hang onto a tree for a couple of hours before a large wave swept the children from their parents’ grips, according to news outlets.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO