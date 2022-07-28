People in Letcher County in shock after flooding

www.wymt.com
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
wymt.com
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
wymt.com
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, WYMT in Hazard, WKYT in Lexington, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, W. Va., are once again partnering with organizations committed to relief efforts. In “Appalachia Rises | A Week of Giving,” the stations will spotlight throughout every newscast and across their...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
wymt.com
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues had to take place along the road. One of those rescued was Rhonda,...
‘We Keep Getting Hit’: Flooded Kentucky Grows Weary After Another Natural Disaster
HAZARD, Ky. — Firefighters and National Guard crews have swarmed into eastern Kentucky after days of deadly flooding, rescuing by the hundreds people who found themselves trapped in the perilous water.
wymt.com
KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is beginning work to repair flood-damaged roads in hard-hit Breathitt and Perry Counties. Officials with KYTC District 10, say the repairs are beginning in earnest Monday. Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on thee routes in District 10. These...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
wkms.org
Eastern Kentuckians clean up, count blessings as flood waters recede
Andy Morell and his family watch layers of mud roll down into the storm gutter as a man power washes the residue left behind on their street in Whitesburg, Kentucky. “Physically, we’re drained. Emotionally drained. But you know, we’re glad to be alive,” he said. On Thursday...
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
wymt.com
Community, country respond to flooding at historic school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood victims in Eastern Kentucky are starting to sort through the wreckage left in the wake of last week’s devastating flooding. In Knott County, efforts are underway to save an historic school. The Hindman Settlement School basement was filled with four feet of water...
wymt.com
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
wymt.com
MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive. To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce. Mountain Comprehensive Health...
wymt.com
Mayor: New curfew in Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor Tracy Neice announced a new curfew in the city limits of Hindman on Sunday night. The curfew will start at sunset and end at sunrise. According to the mayor, multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified of the curfew. “This is not a step that...
k105.com
At least 19 dead in eastern Ky. flooding, including four young siblings
The death toll in eastern Kentucky continues to rise as officials now say at least 19 people have died in the catastrophic flooding event. Included in the 19 fatalities are four siblings in Knott County who died after climbing onto the roof of their home on Thursday. The home was then swept from under the children and their parents, but they were able to hang onto a tree for a couple of hours before a large wave swept the children from their parents’ grips, according to news outlets.
wymt.com
Mill Creek Road blocked by water in Floyd County
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in Floyd County, you will want to avoid Mill Creek Road. The road is currently cut off due to water. We will update this as we get information.
wymt.com
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
