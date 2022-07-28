WR Juwann Winfree making plays early in Packers training camp

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Juwann Winfree is looking for a bigger role in 2022. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With franchise legend Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling now on new teams, the Packers are going to need all the help they can find at receiver. That is why it was a welcome to see fourth-year receiver Juwann Winfree making plays early and often on Day 1 of Packers training camp Wednesday.

No. 88 made a great catch on a deep ball from quarterback Aaron Rodgers while being guarded by the very talent second-year cornerback Eric Stokes. If this is a sign of things to come, Green Bay's offense will have plenty of solid pass-catchers available to help out Rodgers.

Rodgers had this to say Wednesday after practice:

"I wouldn't be surprised if 88 is over there and going, 'Hey, I'm a pretty damn good football player. Don't forget about me.' Because when he shows up and he's healthy, he makes a lot of plays. He has the last couple of camps and dealt with an injury last year in camp. He definitely is going to to put himself in a position to have an impact. It's just a matter of him staying healthy and making plays."

Winfree played in seven games last season for the Packers. He caught eight passes for 53 yards, including a four-catch performance in Green Bay's impressive road win against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Winfree was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round back in 2019 but could never carve out a role with the team. Now in Green Bay, and with the losses of Adams and Valdes-Scantling, the former Colorado star is going to be relied on by Rodgers and the Packers offense. If Wednesday was any indication, he is ready to take the next step and become a steady contributor for his quarterback, who clearly has his back.