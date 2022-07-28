ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray: It's 'disrespectful' to think I don't study film

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got the new contract he was looking for. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray says he studies game film, and anyone who thinks otherwise is being foolish.

Earlier this month, the Cardinals quarterback signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the team that included a clause that mandates four hours of independent film study per week. The inclusion of the unique addendum has spurred speculation that the team didn't trust Murray to study on his own.

On Thursday, Murray told reporters that the budding narrative around his film study habits is "disrespectful ... almost a joke."

Earlier this week, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he doesn't have concerns about Murray's study habits and complimented the quarterback on getting "dramatically better each and every year." Arizona tight end Zach Ertz said Murray was "always on the same page" with offensive players, and he never got the impression Murray was unprepared.

Murray, 24, was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl in his three NFL seasons. Last year, he threw for 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and added another five touchdowns as a rusher.

