ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Concho Valley Solar Farm to be in full operation shortly

By Nathan Mayer
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWFST_0gwRKmfK00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County has announced that the Concho Valley Solar Farm will be in full operation in the coming weeks. This solar farm sits just off U.S. Highway 277, south of San Angelo on 700 acres of land.

The farm that houses over 447,000 solar panels will shoot energy straight into the Texas grid, helping provide power across the entire state.

Vice President of Economic Development Michael Looney said this is an “approximately $164-million-dollar development in Tom-Green County.”

Schleicher Co Commissioners move toward county’s first solar farm

These are “single access tracker” panels meaning that they track the sun from east to west, catching every minute of light from sun-up to sun-down. Once grasped, the energy gets converted from direct current (DC) to alternate current (AC), which we use in our homes to turn on the lights, and beams up into the Texas power grid.

The Concho Valley Solar Farm sits locally but has moving parts from around the world. The company contracted in the 30-year land lease agreement is called the Korean Midland Power Company (KOMIPO) based out of the Republic of Korea. They hold sites of various sustainable and renewable energy forms in nine different countries.

This is the second solar farm in the county. The other is owned by Duke Energy and has been energized for two years. Looney says the Concho Valley Solar Farm went up in under a year’s time and will be a great source of energy for the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 7

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 29, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. One COVID-19-related death was reported in Friday’s report. The patient was a male in his 80s from Toom Green County who was […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
San Angelo, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Business
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
West, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ice Cream Social and update on border issues

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Republican Women will be hosting their monthly meeting with George H. Rodriguez, host of the El Conservador radio show, with ice cream and an update on border issues. The event will be located at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on, 125 S. Browning at 6:00 pm, Monday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Possum Kingdom VFD needs help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources. Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Native performs in Washington D.C

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 14, the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial at the National Mall took place in Washington D.C., and San Angelo Native Dillon Gambol performed live ‘Desert Thoughts’ written by Sargent Dodge Powell two months before his death. Dillon Gambol is a self-taught musician/country music enthusiast. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Topsey Exotic Ranch

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Drive-Thru Safari is one of many attractions at the Topsey Exotic Ranch that brings the zoo straight to you! The Friedel family has made the incredible wonders of the animal kingdom available curbside ever since 1988. The Ranch is a conservation wildlife park which is home to over […]
COPPERAS COVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panels#First Solar#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Duke Energy
koxe.com

Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early

On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
EARLY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KLST/KSAN

Back to School Breakfast ideas to boost energy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — School time is around the corner, and with it comes new challenges and opportunities which can take a lot of energy, so here are some ideas for breakfast to get the day started off right. Avocado toast with an egg This is a quick and easy recipe that is high in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New addition to the San Angelo flock

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Velocity Tire is excited to introduce Bl”ewe”y to San Angelo on Monday, August 1, 12:00 p.m. at 506 San Jacinto Street. The public is invited to celebrate a new sheep of the flock! Light appetizers & refreshments will be provided for attendees. Ashley...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 31, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo VFW Honors Korean War

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today is National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. Last night, a special event was held honoring veterans of the war. The event was held to acknowledge the significance of the signing of the Korean Armistice of 1953, ending the war “There was a short war between 1950-1953 where South Korea, North […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy