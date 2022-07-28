Concho Valley Solar Farm to be in full operation shortly

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County has announced that the Concho Valley Solar Farm will be in full operation in the coming weeks. This solar farm sits just off U.S. Highway 277, south of San Angelo on 700 acres of land.

The farm that houses over 447,000 solar panels will shoot energy straight into the Texas grid, helping provide power across the entire state.

Vice President of Economic Development Michael Looney said this is an “approximately $164-million-dollar development in Tom-Green County.”

These are “single access tracker” panels meaning that they track the sun from east to west, catching every minute of light from sun-up to sun-down. Once grasped, the energy gets converted from direct current (DC) to alternate current (AC), which we use in our homes to turn on the lights, and beams up into the Texas power grid.

The Concho Valley Solar Farm sits locally but has moving parts from around the world. The company contracted in the 30-year land lease agreement is called the Korean Midland Power Company (KOMIPO) based out of the Republic of Korea. They hold sites of various sustainable and renewable energy forms in nine different countries.

This is the second solar farm in the county. The other is owned by Duke Energy and has been energized for two years. Looney says the Concho Valley Solar Farm went up in under a year’s time and will be a great source of energy for the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.