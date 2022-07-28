ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bradford Township, PA

Former Lenape Park site sold for $570,000

By Bill Rettew
Mercury
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Derelict gas station finally removed from busy Lower Pottsgrove corner

LOWER POTTSGROVE — What many have waited decades to happen happened so fast when it finally happened that many didn’t immediately realize it had happened. It took a little more than a day to knock down and remove the derelict gas station that has stood for years at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets; a silent, rusting testament to the complications of property ownership, court procedures and sheriff sales.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Route 422 lane closures planned Aug. 3 in Lower Pottsgrove

LOWER POTTSGROVE — Eastbound Route 422 motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, for pipe repair under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway. The lane closure will...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police

NEW HANOVER — A 50-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside a house that had been on fire — a fire that started after the man shot at police Friday night, according to police. New Hanover Police issued a press release that announced Robert Ray Wagner was...
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Bradford Township, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Mercury

Citadel Credit Union launches business banking division

UWCHLAN — Citadel Credit Union is rolling out a new business banking division this week designed to offer products and services that support the financial needs of businesses across the Greater Philadelphia region. Citadel has been piloting the program for the past three months, and officially launches its business...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy