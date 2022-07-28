Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms that produced heavy rainfall have diminished across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts will be very light and remain under one tenth of an inch. With that said, flash flooding is likely ongoing in the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edgewood, Tijeras, Cedar Grove and Sedillo. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 177 and 190. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Valencia. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Valencia and Eastern Cibola Counties - Hazardous water levels are expected where Route 6 crosses Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
