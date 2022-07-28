ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Coyotes enter rebuild mode with 3 first-round picks

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCDyK_0gwRJ51f00

The Arizona Coyotes had a busy night in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft with three picks – tied for most in the league with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Coyotes are in full rebuild mode. Not only have they examined the future of their roster, but also of the franchise since the June announcement that a new arena will be built in Tempe after problems with the Gila River Arena. For now, they will play in the ASU Multi-Purpose Arena.

From the new location, the Coyotes will closely follow Logan Cooley’s career at the University of Minnesota. Arizona selected the center with the third pick in the draft. He already started training at the Ice Den in Scottsdale at the Coyotes’ development camp but will spend time in the NCAA before turning professional.

The other two picks come from Canada. During draft night, the Coyotes traded to move up for the 11th pick, choosing center Conor Geekie out of Strathclair, Manitoba. Arizona also traded up for the 28th pick to select Maveric Lamoureux, who went viral on social media for an awkward moment from his parents.

On July 11, all three players were introduced alongside Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong, who showed excitement about the rebuild.

“We felt really, really good about the fact that Logan was there at (pick No. 3) for us,” Armstrong said. “Then, we were able to move to get to Conor and then Maveric was our last one where we moved up with the Edmonton pick and it all worked out. You want to walk out of the draft with players that you love, not like, and we were able to do that.”

After the introductory press conference, Cooley and Geekie suited up on the ice for the first time as Coyotes players during the development camp.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting on the ice since the draft,” Cooley said. “I’ve been wanting to skate with all the other prospects and the people that have been invited to this camp and getting to know everyone, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”

Lamoureux did not practice due to undisclosed reasons but took advantage of the opportunity “to watch the guys” and “try to learn.”

It was not an easy start to his NHL tenure for Geekie. The Canadian prospect was injured in the first practice of development camp after bumping into the boards on a challenge with a teammate. Before going on the ice, he showed excitement to reunite with someone from his province.

“I think for me rooming with Ben McCartney is pretty pretty cool to me being a Manitoba boy,” Geekie said. “He’s gone through it, he knows what it takes. One of the hardest workers I’ve known and played against so again, like Bill (Armstrong) always says, you got tons of resources here. It is a very special place and I’m looking forward to using them all.”

Geekie certainly took advantage of his time and the Coyotes resources in camp and signed a three-year entry-level contract Monday, the team announced Wednesday .

While Coyotes fans will not see some of their latest draft picks in team gear this season, Armstrong told Cronkite News what he expects from the three players while they still develop and the franchise goes through its rebuild.

“They’ve gotta grow a little bit, they’ve gotta go back to their junior clubs and college clubs, have good years, and then we’ll evaluate after the season,” Armstrong said. “We were really excited just about the potential that all three of them can have. Logan Cooley has got the ability to be the No. 1 center, and Geekie a No. 2, and the big man Maveric Lamoureux on the back side, at 6’7 … They’re hard to find.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik

When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield

A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Red Wings' Perron still in 'shock' about Blues exit

It's been almost three weeks since David Perron joined the Detroit Red Wings in free agency, but the forward is still surprised he won't be suiting up for the St. Louis Blues when the 2022-23 season kicks off. "I'm still in a little bit of shock that it didn't work...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tempe, AZ
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Rays-Diamondbacks trade

The American League Wild Card race is one that is extremely competitive, with a number of teams coming into Saturday clearly in the hunt to earn one of the two playoff spots available. That list of teams includes the Tampa Bay Rays, who made what could be a key addition...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Pick

Takk McKinley will meet with another NFC squad in hopes of finding a new team this summer. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the pass-rusher plans to visit the Arizona Cardinals "in a few days." The 2017 No. 26 pick met with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Michael Gehlken...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space

The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Coyote#Strathclair
Yardbarker

With sky-high offensive potential, the future is bright for Evan Bouchard

For years, the Edmonton Oilers lacked a quality puck-moving defender on the right side. That changed on June 22, 2018, the day Edmonton drafted Evan Bouchard at 10th overall. Drafted from the London Knights of the OHL, Bouchard’s offensive instincts, intelligence, puck-moving skills, and passing abilities were always commended by scouts.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022 TLN Prospect Rankings: The AHL-signed prospects

No organization in the NHL uses their affiliates quite like the Toronto Maple Leafs. Where some teams don’t even have an ECHL affiliate, the Maple Leafs use the Newfoundland Growlers as if it were a AA baseball team. Every year, numerous NCAA and CHL graduates are inked to contracts...
NHL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on field, not in action in front of fans at open practice

The Cardinals opened the doors to State Farm Stadium for the first of 10 training camp practices open to public viewing with quarterback Kyler Murray not taking part and only on the field watching Saturday's session.  Murray was given Saturday off to rest his arm, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury explaining that Murray had reported to the team along with the rookies back on July 21 and had been throwing a lot. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising crushes Colorado Springs, snaps club record winless streak

Wearing a wide smile, Rick Schantz walked towards the sideline and embraced part-owner Brandon McCarthy. In the background, drums from the supporters section meshed with the beat of The Phoenix by Fall Out Boy. It felt, once again, like all was right at Wild Horse Pass — the end to nine long, trying weeks of fruitlessly searching for answers. Back on May 28, when Phoenix Rising beat Hartford Athletic, 2022 had been a mildly disappointing but not...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
On3.com

3-star DL Cullen Fite commits to Arizona State

Tatum (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Cullen Fite has committed to Arizona State, announcing the news Sunday. Fite is the No. 1035 overall recruit and No. 109 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
TEMPE, AZ
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
551
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy