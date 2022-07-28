Body discovered at Student Memorial Park across from Irvin High School

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police say they are continuing to investigate a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy. The shooting happened Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of E. Park Drive and Branson Avenue, east of Frenger Park. According to a news release from Las Cruces police, the 17-year-old boy was meeting with other young men near the park when some type of altercation escalated. The suspect fired at least one round at the victim, who was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. He is listed in critical condition.

