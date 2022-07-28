Body discovered at Student Memorial Park across from Irvin High School

kvia.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Older lady dies after being struck by truck in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An older lady died Thursday evening after she was struck on by a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway of a home in west El Paso. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Drive on Wednesday afternoon when a Ford-150 was entering Cabaret from a […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
KFOX 14
String of break-ins reported at Resler Marketplace in west El Paso
Several businesses in west El Paso near Franklin High School were broken into Friday. Burritos Crisostomo, La Estrella West Meat Market & Kitchen, Jamba and Esoteric Boardshop at Resler Marketplace were broken into. The owner of Burritos Crisostomo told KFOX14/CBS4 items like the register were stolen as well. Jamba, a...
riviera-maya-news.com
Isla Mujeres tourist hospitalized after trying to dive from back of running boat
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A man who attempted to enter the water at the back of a moving boat was taken to hospital with propeller wounds. On Sunday, a 41-year-old male tourist was taken to hospital by ambulance after trying to dive into the water from the back of the boat he was in.
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Maynard Haddad, longtime owner of H&H car wash, dies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — He was a force of nature. He was purely El Paso. He was ‘the guy in front of H&H Carwash.’ Maynard Haddad, the longtime former owner of H&H Carwash and Coffee Shop, a Central E Paso staple, died Thursday at 88 years old. Haddad closed the doors on H&H Car […]
krwg.org
Teen critically injured in Las Cruces shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police say they are continuing to investigate a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy. The shooting happened Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of E. Park Drive and Branson Avenue, east of Frenger Park. According to a news release from Las Cruces police, the 17-year-old boy was meeting with other young men near the park when some type of altercation escalated. The suspect fired at least one round at the victim, who was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. He is listed in critical condition.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported. A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday. Erwin Areizaga, […]
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
cbs4local.com
Man arrested in far east El Paso for online solicitation of a minor, deputies say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was wanted for online solicitation of a minor was arrested in far east El Paso Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Derek Cervantes, 20, was taken into custody at the 4200 block of Osceola St., according to the...
17-year-old injured in shooting in a park in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials are continuing to investigate a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon near Frenger Park following an altercation with ‘other young men’, according to LCPD. The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, near the intersection of E. Park Drive […]
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
cbs4local.com
Two right lanes of I-10 East at Chelsea reopen following crash Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two right lanes of Interstate 10 east at Chelsea reopened Friday afternoon after a crash, according to TxDOT. TxDOT cameras showed heavy traffic congestion. The Gateway Boulevard East on-ramp also appeared to be closed. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
cbs4local.com
Police investigating shooting near Frenger Park in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a shooting in Las Cruces Wednesday evening. Police are asking the public to avoid the area near Frenger Park. It's unknown if there are any injuries. Police said they expect to release more information Thursday morning as the investigation is ongoing.
