Basketball

Meet the 5ft2 basketball star who is smallest player ever in Division 1 and would break NBA records

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
 4 days ago
IN a sport where height is king, Darnell Rogers has found a way to dominate on the basketball court - despite standing just 5ft2.

The UMBC guard, 25, is the smallest player EVER to play Division 1 ball.

Darnell Rogers enjoyed a successful season for UMBC in 2021-22 Credit: Getty
The talented guard is 5ft2, making him the smallest D1 player ever Credit: Getty
Rogers has been called "the most unique player I've ever seen" by opposition coaches Credit: Getty
Rogers' dad was a basketball pro and the future looks bright for the senior Credit: Instagram

Rogers - a three-star recruit out of Indian Land High School - put up career-best numbers last season after returning from long-term injury struggles.

Coaches describe the 150lbs pocket rocket as "a nightmare to play against", with the diminutive guard using his small stature to his advantage on the court.

Utilizing his speed, fast shooting and energetic defense in tandem, Rogers put in a superb senior year for the University of Maryland.

And despite standing more than a foot shorter than most of his teammates and opponents, he has no fear about taking on all comers.

The UMBC star told EPSN: "I've played with everybody, played against everybody.

"I always felt like I played better than my matchup. I've played against 6-5 guards, smaller guards.

"I've just always been able to hold my own. I never got bullied or anything.

"Nobody blocks my shot when I shoot - I can finish at the rim at my size.

"I belong, and I can play."

Born into a basketball family, Rogers' father Shawnta was a pro for George Washington University before starring for ten seasons in France, Italy and Belgium.

Standing at a comparatively lofty 5ft4, he won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award for the 'best NCAA player under six feet' in 1999.

Darnell spent his early years in Baltimore and France, before the family settled in North Carolina.

'MOST UNIQUE PLAYER I'VE EVER COACHED AGAINST'

And Rogers Sr is delighted to see his son taking on the big guys, just as he did more than two decades ago.

He said: "He's not the tallest. We're not the tallest!

"[My career] gave him a sense of believing in himself and never letting doubt get in the way.

"It made him stronger to see that I was able to do it, so he was able to do it.

"Regardless of what anybody said. I see the same Darnell I've always seen.

"Size matters to people, whether you're doing good or not.

"In this game, it matters - but I don't want it to matter to him."

Rogers' unique size makes him a complete nightmare for opposition coaches to plan for.

And no more so than the 2021-22 season, where he stayed injury free and helped UMBC to the cusp of the NCAA tournament.

Rival coach Martin Ingelsby revealed: "He may be the most unique player I have ever coached against.

"He has the ability to impact the game in so many ways, and it's nearly impossible to simulate him on a scout team.

"He quarterbacks their team, scores it, draws fouls and is a pest on D.

"Just an all-around team guy who does whatever UMBC needs.

"I have an even greater appreciation for him as a player and leader."

Rogers played thirty times in his senior year, bouncing back from two injury-hit campaigns.

He averaged 1.9 rebounds per game, hit over 90 percent from the three-throw line and racked up 11.7 points per match.

Those type of numbers make a superb all-rounder to any team, with Rogers' basketball future now undecided.

The modern-day NBA isn't necessarily built for short players and Rogers would have to raise his game again to reach that level.

Isaiah Thomas is the smallest current NBA star - and he is a full SEVEN inches above Rogers at 5ft9.

If a team did take a chance on the clearly talented Rogers, he would become the shortest player ever to star in the league.

That record is currently held by the 5ft3 Muggsy Bogues, who spent fourteen seasons in the NBA.

Bogues went in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft and would go on to rack up 6,858 career points during stints with the Washington Bullets, Toronto Rapters, Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.

After shaking off persistent injuries, Rogers played 30 times for UMBC in 2021-22 Credit: Getty

