"Grab & Go" meals available for Wichita, Haysville children

Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees
Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | August 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for August. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Classic Town & Country. Big thanks to Classic Town & Country for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
Emancipation Day Activities this Weekend in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – One of the oldest traditions in Hutchinson, Annual Emancipation Day activities happen this weekend. The celebration marks the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”. Activities get underway...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider a request from Reno County and Rural Water District 101 to provide drinking water to the area when the council meets on Tuesday. The district has been dealing with high nitrate levels for the past two years. One way around...
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Greg “The Hitman” Williams is back on the air after Audacy said it concluded an investigation into sexual harassment claims by a former employee. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the air following an allegation by Johnny Starks that Williams acted inappropriately in a bathroom confrontation last month. Starks, known as DJ Koolout, was fired the day after the alleged incident, claiming he was terminated before he had the chance to report Williams’ alleged actions.
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
WPD to host active shooter training for houses of worship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) will be hosting an active shooter training for churches and other houses of worship. The date is yet to be announced. The worship leader and head of security for the house of worship must be in attendance for the training. If you are interested, WPD asks […]
Last-minute rallies precede August 2nd primary
On the last weekend before the Aug. 2 primary election, Kansans across the state made their last-ditch efforts to get their voices heard ahead of the upcoming vote during two different rallies. The proposed abortion amendment was behind two rallies. One in El Dorado Sunday encouraged people to “Vote No”...
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
6 new stores coming to Towne East Square
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
