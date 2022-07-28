Flashy NY Pastor Who Was Robbed of His Jewels Is Accused of Swindling a Parishioner

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO