Flashy NY Pastor Who Was Robbed of His Jewels Is Accused of Swindling a Parishioner

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Comments / 93

J P
4d ago

This is shameful. What goes around comes around. This pastor & his wife look like hood celebrities. Everyone knows what a hustle being a pastor is if you have a following & do it right. Before he scammed and frauded others and wen to jail. Now he's legally a bishop in luxury cars, Fendi suits & wearing 1 million in jewelry to church service. More will come to light.

chatham
3d ago

This was a staged robbery they just took his jewelry no money from anyone else just him and his wife’s jewelry? No money from the church no money from anyone in the congregation? Just jewelry which most likely was insured

Hilda Shamberger
4d ago

I am sadden by the events that happen to this family and church members however, all the reports that have been revealed after the the incident has me puzzled. the mere thoughts of him taking money from those church members looks like karma has come to bit.

Daily Beast

Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
