Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on “study hall” clause in new Cardinals contract

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
‘Completely different’: Nick Bosa sounds off on change that hints at monster season for 49ers
Nick Bosa is one of the most dominant edge rushers in today’s league. The San Francisco 49ers star DE has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses trying to protect their quarterback. Despite his gaudy stats, though… it seems like Bosa hasn’t quite played at 100% to start the year.
Trey Lance’s strong take on a promising 49ers WR will excite San Francisco fans
There are still plenty of question marks regarding the depth for the San Francisco 49ers at the wide receiver position. At the least, quarterback Trey Lance sees much potential in the backend of the team’s wideout depth chart, including with Danny Gray. The 49ers selected Gray in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. […] The post Trey Lance’s strong take on a promising 49ers WR will excite San Francisco fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quarterback Josh Allen Takes on Defensive Lineman as Fight Erupts at Buffalo Bills Camp
Sometimes, a leader has to prove he’s not afraid of anyone. For Buffalo Bills quarterback… The post Quarterback Josh Allen Takes on Defensive Lineman as Fight Erupts at Buffalo Bills Camp appeared first on Outsider.
The 1 way Deshaun Watson could actually play in Browns’ season opener despite 6-game suspension
The Deshaun Watson saga has been an ongoing storyline over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old once looked on track to becoming one of the NFL’s brightest stars but this was derailed due to a large number of allegations regarding his off-field decisions. In total, Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women. The NFL spent a great deal of time investigating and disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the ruling on Monday that he would be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season.
Panthers’ defense dealt massive Jaycee Horn update
The Carolina Panthers begin their week with a rousing update, as cornerback Jaycee Horn has been finally lifted from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means he could join the team on the field to practice. Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:. “In football news… the #Panthers...
7 observations from Patriots’ first padded practice of 2022 training camp
FOXBOROUGH — After four padless practices last week, the New England Patriots finally put the pads on for the first time in their 2022 training camp on Monday. The first padded practice didn’t bring many surprises as players got back into their natural playing element for the first time since January. A few players returned to the practice field, though, and some others showed some signs of improvement.
‘It never got close’: Sean McVay opens up on rumors of Rams departure for broadcast booth
Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, there were rumblings about a potential Sean McVay retirement. McVay was rumored to be interested in leave the sidelines for the broadcast booth. However, McVay revealed that the broadcast conversations ‘never got close,’ per The Athletic. “I’ve always had an interest in the other stuff because I […] The post ‘It never got close’: Sean McVay opens up on rumors of Rams departure for broadcast booth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We get older, they stay the same age’: Joe Judge goes all Dazed and Confused at Patriots camp
New England Patriots offensive assistant coach Joe Judge likened a “Dazed and Confused” movie quote to coaching in the NFL on Monday. Patriots beat writer Zach Cox shared Judge’s interesting quote on Twitter. “I think one of the things as coaches we have to understand is it’s kind of like Dazed and Confused: We get […] The post ‘We get older, they stay the same age’: Joe Judge goes all Dazed and Confused at Patriots camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
